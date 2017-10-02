const request = require('request-promise')
request({
uri: 'https://api.reminders.company/v1/reminders',
method: 'POST',
json: true,
headers: {
token: process.env.REMINDERS_API_TOKEN
},
body: {
due: '2017-10-02 09:30',
timezone: 'Europe/Amsterdam',
sms_to: '+3159999999',
sms_body: 'hello world',
webhook: 'https://example.com/reminder-done'
}
})
Save time & money
Date, Time and Timezone
Once your reminder gets stored through our API, it gets scheduled to be delivered on the exact date and time you specified. You can also specify a given timezone for that particular reminder, or have a default one selected for all your reminders.
Notifications
Reminders can have multiple notifications channels bound to them, at the moment we are only supporting SMS, Emails and Webhooks. But we're in the process of adding Push Notifications.
Powerful and secure API
Our API is served through HTTPS, all your customers data is encrypted and weekly backedup.
If you have any questions about our security measures, please feel free to email us at: support@reminders.company
Affordable Pricing
If you are in need of a custom plan, please feel free to get in touch.
Free
free
Forever!200 Email Reminders
-
-
Startup
$ 30.00
per month5000 Email Reminders
Webhooks
-
Business
$ 79.00
Per month10.000 Email Reminders
Webhooks
500 SMS Reminders
Don't ever miss a customer again
Our customers find that using automated appointment reminders decreases cancellations and no-shows.